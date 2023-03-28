Ahead of the cash-rich league, the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI), has asked all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to be cautious and reduce the Indian bowler's workload so that fatigue and injury can be avoided.

The BCCI request comes in the wake of the upcoming World Test Championship final and the ICC World Cup 2023.

The messages were conveyed to the franchise's trainers and physiotherapists during a zoom meeting by Nitin Patel, a physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and Soham Desai, Team India's strength and conditioning coach.

The franchises were also asked not to overuse Indian team bowlers in the nets and instead focus on their training and strengthening them, adding, ''Later, the players who are in contention can slowly increase their bowling time in the nets''.

As per reports, the BCCI is monitoring bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Mohhamed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav.

It is worth mentioning that NCA had already shared the workload monitoring report of each Indian player with their respective franchises and asked them to use it as a guide for their reference.

Previously, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the NCA will work with IPL franchises to monitor the shortlisted players participating in IPL 2023 in the wake of players' future tours programme and preparation for the ICC-World Cup 2023.

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