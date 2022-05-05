The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has banned Indian journalist Boria Mazumdar for two years for sending threatening and intimidating communications to India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

In an internal letter written to interim CEO Hemang Amin, the BCCI informed all state entities of the prohibition.

The decision was made after the Indian cricket board appointed a three-member committee to investigate the wicketkeeper’s charges, which included Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Treasurer Arun Dhumal, and councillor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. After refusing to agree to an interview, Saha said he was bullied by a journalist.

Before imposing the two-year punishment to the BCCI Apex council, the three-member committee heard from both Saha and Mazumdar.

The following sanctions have been imposed on Boria Majumdar, according to the internal letter:

· A 2-year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India.

· A 2-year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India.

· A 2-year ban on access to any of the BCCI and members association-owned cricket facilities.

The BCCI urged state agencies to confirm that the journalist’s sanctions were followed.

Notably, Saha had not revealed the name of the journalist when he shared screenshots of messages of threat from him in February. Saha had alleged that the journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview. “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha had tweeted.