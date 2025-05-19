As reports surfaced suggesting that the Indian cricket team might pull out of the Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rubbished the claims, calling them purely "speculative and imaginary."

Speaking to ANI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board has not made any decision regarding upcoming Asian tournaments, nor has it communicated any intention to withdraw from these events to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

He stated that news reports claiming the BCCI has decided not to participate in the Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both of which are ACC events, are "devoid of any truth as of now."

He said, "The BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the upcoming ACC events, let alone communicated anything to the ACC. At this stage, our primary focus is on the ongoing IPL and the upcoming England series, for both men's and women's teams."

Saikia further added that the Asia Cup or any other ACC-related matter has not come up for discussion at any level. He emphasized that any such reports are entirely speculative and imaginary.

"It may be said that the BCCI, as and when any discussion on ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, will announce the same through the media," he concluded.