Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma, on February 17, resigned after being caught in an undercover TV sting operation

According to reports, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has accepted his resignation.

According to the sting operation, Sharma allegedly stated some odd things about Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and several other team members.

However, there is no official announcement from the BCCI on the subject, but it now appears that Sharma has been let go of his responsibilities.

Sharma allegedly disclosed his private conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Virat Kohli during the sting operation.

Sharma claimed that many athletes, including those who are 80 to 85 percent healthy, use injections to hasten their comeback to competitive cricket.

The former India pace bowler also claimed that he and the team management disagreed on whether Bumrah should play in the T20I series against Australia in September after recovering from a stress fracture.

Bumrah still continues to be out of action, and will likely miss the entire four-Test Border-Gavaskar series and the three-match ODI series after that.

Sharma also alleged that there was an ego tussle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.