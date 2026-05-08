BCCI cracks down on IPL protocol violations, cautions franchises over honey trapping and security lapses

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued an eight page advisory to all IPL franchises, tightening operational protocols in response to multiple breaches reported during the ongoing season. The directive places renewed emphasis on discipline, security compliance and professional conduct across players, support staff and franchise management.

According to PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia circulated the communication to all ten franchises, stating that the advisory follows incidents flagged by the Anti Corruption and Security Unit, which raised concerns over repeated protocol violations that could impact the league’s reputation and expose stakeholders to legal and security risks.

Among the major concerns highlighted are unauthorised access to players’ hotel rooms, movement of players without informing designated security officials, and breaches of the Players and Match Officials Access protocol involving certain franchise representatives. The board also noted instances where team owners were seen interacting with players in restricted areas during match situations, which is not permitted under IPL regulations.

A significant portion of the advisory references recent controversies involving dressing room conduct, particularly the vaping related incidents that drew attention during the season. Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag was reportedly seen using a vape device inside the team dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings, an incident that triggered internal scrutiny over behaviour within restricted team areas. In a separate instance, footage from a vlog featuring Arshdeep Singh appeared to show Yuzvendra Chahal using an e cigarette, further intensifying the discussion around conduct standards within IPL environments.

The BCCI has reiterated that vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes are strictly prohibited under Indian law as well as IPL regulations. It has warned that such actions inside team venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts and hotels, may also amount to statutory violations beyond tournament rules.

Security concerns have also been sharply underlined, with the board specifically cautioning franchises about risks such as unauthorised visitors and potential honey trapping attempts in high profile sporting environments. Teams have been directed to strengthen monitoring systems to prevent external influence or compromise situations involving players and support staff.

The advisory mandates that no individual, regardless of identity or relationship, will be allowed into player or staff hotel rooms without prior written approval from the team manager. Any guest interaction must be restricted to designated public areas unless formally authorised.

On player movement, the BCCI has made it compulsory for all players and support staff to inform and obtain clearance from security liaison officers before leaving team hotels at any time. All movements are required to be logged and shared with the operations unit when necessary.

Franchise owners have also been placed under stricter restrictions following reported breaches of the PMOA protocol. The board has prohibited owners from directly accessing dressing rooms, dugouts or player areas during live match situations, except through designated channels.

Team management has been instructed to conduct mandatory briefings within 48 hours of the advisory and obtain written confirmation from all players and staff acknowledging compliance. Daily visitor logs and structured movement tracking systems have also been made compulsory.

The BCCI has warned that any violation will attract strict disciplinary action, including financial penalties, suspension, disqualification and possible referral to law enforcement agencies in cases involving legal breaches.