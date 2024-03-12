With the BCCI declaring Rishabh Pant a 100 percent fit player for the Indian Premier League in 2024, the stage is set for his return to professional cricket as a wicketkeeper batter. The much-anticipated return of the India cricket player, who was involved in a tragic automobile collision in December 2022 that prevented him from playing in many cricket matches, will come on March 23 in Mohali when the Delhi Capitals play their opening IPL match against Punjab Kings.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024," BCCI posted on X.

After undergoing surgery in the first part of 2023, Pant has been steadily improving, and his full recovery seems to be greater than before. Pant had made great progress during the most of the previous year, and his sporadic attendance at the net sessions was evidence of his progress. The Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting and director Sourav Ganguly continued to stir things up as the anticipation around Pant's absence increased by giving encouraging information regarding his comeback just in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Between, Ponting had expressed some concern about Pant's ability to play only as a batsman because to persistent questions about his ability to hold the wicket. Even though their claims were credible, the BCCI said nothing concerning Pant's advancement. Thus far. According to the official update, Pant will bat and maintain wicket, although it is doubtful that DC would force the captain, who is expected to return, to participate in the exercise every game. Since this will be Pant's first competitive game in fifteen months, the Capitals might want to reconsider pushing him too hard physically.

Pant started his simulation training in Bengaluru just a month ago, participating in a 20-over exhibition match in Alur. Pant performed painless one-handed sixes in front of the NCA staff's discerning eyes. And while it was uncertain if he would maintain wicket, the news of today should allay any worries.