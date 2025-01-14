The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will implement strict measures against the Indian cricket team following their disastrous tour of Australia.

India Today, citing sources, reported that the BCCI is set to limit family time for Indian players by restricting the travel of wives and girlfriends to a maximum of two weeks on tours lasting over one and a half months.

Sources further added that the board has mandated that players travel together in team buses. They have also been asked to pay for extra luggage.

The decision comes after the Indian team lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 in Australia. Reports also suggested that the mood in the dressing room was off as well.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah travelled with their young families between cities during the Australia tour while the rest of the players travelled together.

As per reports, the board directed that families of cricketers will only be allowed to stay with players for 14 days if a tournament is a 45-day or longer event. If the tour is shorter, the duration may be reduced to 7 days.

Meanwhile, wives will not be allowed to stay with players for the entire tournament and families can only stay for 2 weeks.

All players will have to travel on the team bus, while Gautam Gambhir's personal manager will not be allowed to sit in the VIP box or travel on the team bus. He will have to stay in a different hotel.

If players' luggage exceeds 150 kg, BCCI will not cover the extra charges, and players will have to pay them, reports cited.

The BCCI recently held a review meeting with Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir after the Australia series.