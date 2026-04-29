BCCI faces pressure to probe Riyan Parag over alleged vaping incident during IPL match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing mounting pressure to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag after a viral video allegedly showed him vaping inside the team dressing room during an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The video, widely circulated across social media platforms, has triggered criticism from fans and cricket observers, with many questioning player discipline and adherence to professional standards within the league. The controversy has also brought renewed attention to India’s legal framework governing electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the production, sale, distribution, advertisement, and storage of e-cigarettes and vaping products are prohibited across the country. While it remains unclear whether any legal provisions were directly violated in the incident, the visuals have intensified calls for the BCCI to examine the matter formally.

Social media users have sharply criticised the alleged conduct, with one widely shared post describing the act as “careless” and “unprofessional,” arguing that dressing rooms are professional environments where discipline and accountability are expected from players representing franchises and the sport at the highest level.

The online backlash has further amplified demands for the BCCI to take corrective action, with several users warning that failure to address the issue could create a negative precedent for player behaviour in future tournaments.

The controversy has also drawn attention to the internal management and protocol enforcement within the Rajasthan Royals camp. Earlier in the ongoing IPL season, the franchise’s team manager had reportedly been fined for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during a match, an act prohibited under tournament regulations.

Despite Rajasthan Royals maintaining a strong position on the IPL points table, the latest episode has raised concerns over compliance with operational and disciplinary standards within the franchise setup.

Neither the BCCI nor Rajasthan Royals had issued an official statement on the matter at the time of reporting. However, with public scrutiny intensifying and the incident continuing to trend online, the board’s response is expected to be closely monitored in the coming days.