The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a three-member committee to devise guidelines aimed at preventing incidents similar to the recent stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebrations. The tragic event on 4 June resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries as a large crowd gathered near M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The committee is headed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and includes Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. They have been tasked with formulating guidelines within 15 days. "In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future," the BCCI stated in a media release.

In response to the stampede, the Karnataka High Court has also established a single judge commission to investigate the incident, with FIRs filed against RCB and the state cricket association. This action reflects the gravity of the situation and the need for meticulous safety planning.

Additionally, the BCCI announced the formation of a Working Group of five 'Umpire Coaches' to improve umpiring standards. "These five 'Umpire Coaches' must possess international umpiring experience and have served as former umpires," stated the release. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of officiating.

The council also set up a Working Group comprising three match referees to monitor and develop referees, with the goal of providing opportunities for performance improvement. This development underscores the BCCI's commitment to maintaining high standards in cricket officiating.

Members of the BCCI Council expressed "profound grief" over the tragic air crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 270 fatalities, and paid homage to the victims of the Bengaluru stampede. These acknowledgments were part of a sombre meeting that aimed to address both recent tragedies and future prevention measures.

The establishment of these committees and groups illustrates BCCI's proactive steps in addressing safety concerns and enhancing the officiating framework within Indian cricket.