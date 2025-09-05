BCCI hikes team India's jersey sponsorship rates after Dream11 exit

Sponsoring the Indian cricket team is set to become more expensive, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revising its title sponsorship rates to Rs 3.5 crore per match for bilateral series and Rs 1.5 crore per match for multilateral events.

According to a Cricbuzz report, these rates will apply to tournaments sanctioned by the ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The revised figures mark a rise from the existing Rs 3.17 crore for bilateral matches and Rs 1.12 crore for multilateral games.

The decision follows the exit of Dream11 as the Indian team’s jersey sponsor, after the government’s recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The law prohibits companies from offering or advertising real-money online gaming, forcing Dream11 to shut down such operations and withdraw from the sponsorship deal.

With the hike, the BCCI stands to generate over Rs 400 crore from sponsorship rights, though the amount could climb higher depending on the bidding outcome. The new rates will come into effect after the ongoing Asia Cup.

The BCCI has already invited fresh bids for the sponsorship rights, but companies engaged in real money gaming and cryptocurrency have been barred from participating due to regulatory restrictions.

As a result, the Indian team will compete in the Asia Cup beginning September 9 in the UAE without a title sponsor, with September 16 set as the deadline for bid submissions.