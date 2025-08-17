BCCI rolls out serious injury substitution rule after Pant incident

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to implement a new rule allowing injury substitutes in domestic cricket, starting with the Duleep Trophy on August 28. This move marks a significant change in Indian cricket, aimed at enhancing player safety by permitting the replacement of seriously injured players with substitutes from the non-playing squad. The rule is expected to be extended to the Ranji Trophy later in the season.

The decision to introduce this rule follows intense discussions within BCCI circles. The debates intensified after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant continued to play against England despite suffering a broken foot, raising concerns about player welfare. The new regulation stipulates that only external injuries, such as fractures or deep cuts, qualify for substitution, while internal injuries are not covered. A medical report will be required before a substitution can be approved, and the final decision rests with the match referee.

Currently, international cricket only permits substitutions in cases of concussion or Covid-19. The BCCI's new rule, therefore, represents a significant departure from existing international regulations. By adopting this system, Indian domestic cricket could act as a testing ground for what might eventually become a globally adopted policy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already expressed openness to allowing member boards to trial such substitutions in their domestic competitions.

The rule has sparked differing opinions among cricket professionals. Indian team coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed support for the idea, advocating for measures that prioritise player health. Conversely, England captain Ben Stokes has raised concerns about potential misuse of the rule, suggesting that teams could exploit the system to gain an unfair advantage.

Under the new guidelines, the substitute must be a 'like-for-like' replacement, sourced from the nominated substitutes at the time of the toss. The exception is for wicketkeepers, who may be replaced from outside the list if no suitable substitute is available. In all cases, both the injured player and the substitute will be regarded as having officially played in the match for record-keeping purposes.

"Under all circumstances, the serious injury replacement player shall be from the nominated substitutes at the time of toss," states the regulation. This clause ensures that the integrity of the substitution process is maintained, reducing the likelihood of strategic misuse.

The introduction of this rule is a response to instances earlier this year where player injuries significantly affected match dynamics. Both Rishabh Pant and England's Chris Woakes faced injuries during India's tour of England, leading to imbalanced team compositions and highlighting the need for such a regulation.

As the BCCI prepares to roll out this rule, the cricketing community will closely observe its implementation and impact. Whether it will set a precedent for international cricket remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly highlights the BCCI's commitment to prioritising player safety in domestic competitions.