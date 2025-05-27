Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on June 3, Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that an invitation has been extended to chiefs of all three Armed forces, top-ranked officers and soldiers for the event.

The final will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The ongoing edition of the tournament was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which also involved the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The move by the BCCI is aimed at celebrating the success of the operation.

"We have extended an invitation to all Indian Armed Forces chiefs (General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of Air Staff), top-ranked officers and soldiers for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor," Saikia told ANI.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Coming to the IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed their top spot on the table and a slot in the qualifier with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday. The Qualifier one will take place at Mullanpur on May 29 and will witness PBKS battle either Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Gujarat Titans (GT). The eliminator, featuring Mumbai Indians (MI), will take place in Mullanpur as well on May 30 and will witness the five-time champions battle either RCB or GT.

RCB, placed third in the points table with 17 points next to GT (18 points), have a chance to book a qualifier one spot if they win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their clash at Lucknow, taking place on Tuesday.