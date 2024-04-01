The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to the owners of all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) teams for an informal meeting scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on April 16. The meeting, slated to occur on the sidelines of the clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, is anticipated to witness deliberations on crucial matters pertaining to the league's future.

While no specific agenda has been outlined for the gathering, sources within the BCCI have hinted at potential discussions revolving around significant aspects such as the forthcoming mega auction, player retention policies, and the prospect of augmenting the auction purse, presently pegged at Rs 100 crore. The meeting assumes added significance given the IPL's ongoing campaign, which commenced on March 22 and is slated to culminate with the final showdown in Chennai on May 26.

Prominent figures from the BCCI hierarchy, including Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny, and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, are slated to grace the occasion.

At present, IPL franchises are entitled to retain up to four players ahead of each mega auction, a mechanism last implemented in 2022 and slated for revision ahead of the 2025 edition. The potential recalibration of player retention policies and the quantum of the auction purse are expected to headline the discussions, as teams strategize to fortify their rosters for future editions of the cash-rich league.

Furthermore, with the IPL playoffs looming on the horizon, the BCCI has also announced key fixtures, with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator slated to unfold in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22, respectively, while the Qualifier will grace the stage in Chennai on May 24.

However, the scheduling of IPL matches amidst the backdrop of the forthcoming general elections, set to commence on April 19, poses logistical challenges, with the league's operational intricacies set to intersect with the democratic exercise unfolding across the nation in seven phases.