BCCI not in loop on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup venue concerns, says Secretary Devajit Saikia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, on Thursday stated that BCCI is not aware of any communication between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding requests to shift Bangladesh’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches outside India.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “As of now, BCCI is not in the loop regarding any communication between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC, so we are totally unaware. Once we receive information, we will keep you updated.”

A video conference between the BCB and ICC was held on Tuesday to discuss Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Reports suggest the BCB requested relocating its matches after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad on BCCI instructions, amid ongoing concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul claimed recently that there is “no atmosphere to play” in India, citing a letter from the ICC security team.

The ICC, however, has carried out independent risk assessments through internationally recognised security experts. Sources said the overall security risk in India is low to moderate and that no specific or direct threat was identified to the Bangladesh team, its officials, or match venues. The ICC also noted that its security plan for the tournament is under continuous review, and all participating boards, including Bangladesh, are being consulted.

While discussions continue, the tournament schedule remains unchanged. Bangladesh’s group-stage matches are set in Kolkata and Mumbai: they will face West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, then England, and finally Nepal on February 17.

The ICC reaffirmed its confidence in the security arrangements being developed with the BCCI and local authorities and emphasized that the safety of players and integrity of the tournament remain top priorities.