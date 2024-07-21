In a significant boost to India's preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a substantial financial contribution of Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who expressed pride in backing the Indian contingent heading to Paris.

"I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" Shah declared on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, sending his best wishes to the athletes.

The Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024 comprises 117 members, with 47 female and 70 male athletes. This diverse group will represent the country across various disciplines, with track and field athletes forming the largest segment at 29 participants. The shooting squad follows closely with 21 athletes. Notably, Mirabai Chanu, a silver medalist from the Tokyo 2021 Games, will be the sole representative in weightlifting. Equestrian, Judo, and Rowing will also each have a single athlete representing India.

For the first time in Olympic history, India will achieve a nearly equal ratio of athletes to support staff. A total of 67 coaches and 72 support staff members will accompany the contingent, ensuring comprehensive support for the athletes as they compete in Paris.

The BCCI's financial assistance is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the preparations and performance of Indian athletes, fostering hope for a successful and memorable Olympic campaign.