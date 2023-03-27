The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on March 27 announced the Annual Player Contracts for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team for the 2022-23 season for the period of October 2022 to September 2023.

As per the list, a total of 26 players have been named in the annual contract list divided into four grades such as A+ A, B and C. Players in Grade A+ fall in the play bracket of Rs 7 crore, grade A in Rs 5 crore, B in Rs 3 crore and C in Rs 1 crore.

Out of 26 players, a total of five players have got a promotion in the annual contract, while two have been demoted while retaining their contract. Besides this, six others who were not contracted in the previous cycle, have been included in the present list while seven players have not got a place in the renewed contracts.

Here is the list of players who lost got promotions, demotions, and those who lost their annual contracts.

Promoted:

Ravindra Jadeja: Promoted from Grade A (Rs 5 crore) to A+ (Rs 7 crore)

Hardik Pandya: Promoted from Grade C (Rs 1 crore) to A (Rs 5 crore)

Axar Patel: Promoted from B (Rs 3 crore) to A (Rs 5 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav: Promoted from Grade C (Rs 1 crore) to B (Rs 3 crore)

Shubman Gill: Promoted from Grade C (Rs 1 crore) to B (Rs 3 crore)

Demoted:

KL Rahul: Demoted from Grade A (Rs 5 crore) to B (Rs 3 crore)

Shardul Thakur: Demoted from Grade B (Rs 3 crore) to C (Rs 1 crore)

Newly added:

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat have all been added to Grade C which comes in Rs 1 crore.

Players who didn't get a place in the contract:

Cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma earlier were a part of the Grade B category (Rs 5 crore) have not been given a fresh contract 2022-23 cycle.

On the other hand, players like Hanuma Vihari, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Chahar, and Mayank Agarwal who were part of Grade C (Rs crore), have all been dropped from the list.

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