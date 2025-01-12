The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir to review India's disastrous tour of Australia.

During the meet which lasted for over two hours, the Board decided against any knee-jerk response to the debacle that was largely blamed on the poor form of senior players.

The meeting was held at a five-star facility in Mumbai and BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary elect Devajit Saikia were in attendance along with Rohit and Gambhir.

"There was a detailed discussion on the Border Gavaskar Trophy performance and what all went wrong and the course correction required. But do not expect a hurried decision from the new dispensation of BCCI," a source privy to developments in the Board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade following the 1-3 loss to Australia. The team was also knocked out of the World Test Championship final in June this year due to the defeat in the five-match series.

It is understood that with an important ODI tournament like the Champions Trophy scheduled in another six weeks' time, any immediate reaction would have a negative impact on the team as well as the support staff.

Rohit, who drew considerable flak for his underwhelming batting performance in Australi, is also the national ODI captain.