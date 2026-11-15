BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has defended the aggressive celebrations of India's Under-19 players following their thrilling last-ball victory over Pakistan in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup final, describing their on-field response as a reflection of their character and fighting spirit.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said the players' aggression after the high-pressure encounter reflected their competitive attitude and determination.

"That shows their character, their fighting spirit," Saikia said when asked about the players' post-match behaviour.

Saikia also urged people not to place undue emphasis on financial rewards for the young cricketers, saying the experience and confidence gained from winning a major tournament would be more valuable at this stage of their careers.

"They are still young. Do not bring prize money into this. They will continue to receive prize money throughout their lives, but the experience they got today, the confidence they got, this will provide a huge impetus to these kids for their future careers. There cannot be anything bigger than this," he said.

The BCCI secretary said the board would continue to support the players in their development and grooming, adding that their immediate priority should be improving their game and progressing to the next level.

"BCCI is always standing behind their proper grooming. This is their grooming stage. I request everyone not to bring things like prize money into their minds," Saikia said.

He further emphasised that the players should concentrate on cricket rather than financial benefits at this stage of their careers.

"This is not the time for them to think about prize money or the financial benefits from cricket. Now they should concentrate on their game and graduate to the next higher level, where the sky will be the limit for them," he added.

India clinched the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, defeating Pakistan by one wicket in a dramatic final-ball finish while chasing a target of 338 runs.

India's chase appeared to be slipping away after the team lost eight wickets for 252 runs by the 42nd over. However, Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva staged a late recovery to take the side close to victory.

Chauhan scored 47 off 32 deliveries, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls. With three runs required off the final delivery, Ulva struck the winning boundary to seal India's victory.

Earlier, captain Lakshya Raichandani anchored the innings with 80 off 101 balls, while opener Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58 off 61 deliveries. Sehwag was named Player of the Tournament for his performances throughout the competition.

The victory secured India's ninth U-19 Asia Cup title, extending their record as the most successful team in the tournament's history. It was also their first title in the competition since 2021.