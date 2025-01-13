The new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia expressed concern over India's performance in red-ball cricket and admitted that the team is struggling.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Saikia said that it would be a big challenge to return India to its former glory.

India have lost two back to back Test series against New Zealand and Australia.

Saikia said that the BCCI is speaking to all the experts and trying to find a positive outcome, further adding that India will take it series by series and at the moment focus on the white-ball bilateral series against England.

Speaking to reporters at the BCCI headquarters, he said, “It is a big challenge because if you see, we are not doing good in Test cricket in the last two series against Australia as well as New Zealand. So, immediately we are having the England series so far as T20 is concerned and thereafter the big event of the Champions Trophy in Dubai. We have to think about one (tournament) at a time. We have had a lot of discussions during the last two days and we are trying to streamline; whatever our drawbacks are, we have to overcome them."

“We are taking all the expert opinion also. So, we look forward to a very positive outcome from these discussions and exercise. Our immediate challenge is the England series (at home) and thereafter the Champions Trophy. I will carry forward the work done by ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah,” he added.