Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday dismissed reports claiming that the BCCI has approached former Australian cricketers for the position of India’s head coach. Shah emphasized that the next coach should have a comprehensive understanding of Indian cricket, hinting at the preference for an Indian successor.

Amid speculation about Rahul Dravid's future, Shah clarified that neither he nor the BCCI had reached out to any former Australian players regarding the coaching role. This statement comes in response to claims by former Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who reportedly declined offers for the prestigious position.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect," Shah said in an official statement.

Rahul Dravid, who is currently serving his second term as India's head coach, has reportedly informed the board that he is not interested in continuing for a third stint. This has fueled rumors and discussions about potential candidates to fill the high-profile position.