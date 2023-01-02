The Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) has reportedly shortlisted 20 players for the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023 which will be held in India.

As per reports, the decision of the same was taken at the board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 1.

The reports claimed that these 20 players will be rotated in the upcoming assignments of the team in a bid to ensure proper preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

Before picking of these 20 players, head coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma, NCA head VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma brainstormed for nearly hours in a Mumbai hotel, claimed the reports.

BCCI president Roger Binny also attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Besides this, other issues were also discussed in the meeting pertaining to India's performance in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022, player availability, and their fitness parameters.

Notably, the Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and will be implemented customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

In the wake of the upcoming World Cup, the BCCI has also decided to monitor the workload of cricketers throughout IPL 2023.

It is worth mentioning, that BCCI on December 17 had announced the release of the 'Request for Proposal for the Construction' of an Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim, and annual maintenance.

''The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for providing construction services of Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim, and annual maintenance, through a tender process,'' an official statement said.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

Also read: BCCI announces tender for construction of indoor cricket facilities in Northeast states