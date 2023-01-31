The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will felicitate India's victorious women's U-19 team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1, said Jay Shah.

The Shafali Varma-led Indian side beat England by 7 wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U19 World Cup to win the cup.

It is worth mentioning that this was India's first ICC world title in women's cricket in any format.

''It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements,'' BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 30, 2023

BCCI has also announced a cash reward Rs 5 crore for the victorious India U-19 team and support staff members.

India on January 29 won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

"It is just a proud moment, its our first world cup," said Trisha with stumps in hand after the memorable win.

The win on January 29 also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year.

India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on January 29 as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

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