Ben Stokes final innings: England captain to retire after New Zealand Test

England's most influential cricketer of the modern era is preparing for his final act on the international stage. Test captain Ben Stokes has announced that the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge will mark the end of his England career, bringing the curtain down on a journey defined by extraordinary performances, fearless leadership and unforgettable moments.

Stokes made the emotional announcement in a video shared by England Cricket, telling his teammates that he had "one last trip to the well" before stepping away from international cricket. While he chose not to reveal the reasons behind his decision, the all-rounder urged the team to give everything over the remaining days of the Test so they could leave the field with no regrets.

"There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days. This is my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England," Stokes said. "I've got one more trip to do. The only thing I ask is that everyone gives everything."

The 35-year-old leaves the game as one of England's greatest all-rounders and one of the defining figures of his generation. Whether it was his match winning unbeaten 135 at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes, his decisive role in England's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, or his contribution to the 2022 T20 World Cup victory, Stokes repeatedly delivered when the stakes were highest.

His impact extended beyond individual brilliance. As Test captain, Stokes transformed England's approach to red ball cricket with an aggressive, fearless style that revived the team's fortunes and redefined its identity.

England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson described Stokes as one of England's greatest ever cricketers, praising his ability to produce extraordinary performances under pressure and inspire generations of fans. ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould also hailed his immense contribution, saying Stokes' influence stretched far beyond statistics through his resilience, leadership and unwavering desire to win.

With the third Test against New Zealand set to conclude on June 29, England will not only bid farewell to a captain but also to a player whose career has become synonymous with some of the country's greatest cricketing moments. Regardless of the result at Trent Bridge, Ben Stokes will leave the international game with a legacy that is likely to endure for decades.