Bengaluru police have initiated legal action against Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune pub and several other establishments on MG Road for violating closing time regulations. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, the pubs were found operating beyond the permitted time of 1 am, with some still open at 1.30 am.

The crackdown follows multiple complaints from residents regarding loud music disturbing the peace late at night in the vicinity. One8 Commune, situated near the iconic Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, is among the pubs cited for breaching these norms.

"We received reports of loud music being played late into the night. Our investigation is ongoing, and further actions will be taken as per the law," stated the DCP.

One8 Commune, part of Virat Kohli's restaurant chain with branches across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, opened its Bengaluru branch in December last year. Located on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex, it has drawn attention previously, including controversies over entry policies and legal disputes over music copyrights.