In a shocking allegation, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh on Wednesday claimed that recently suspended BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita is preventing Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and other Assam boxers from competing in the National Championships, set to begin in Greater Noida on Thursday.

During an emergency press conference, Singh stated that Lovlina, eager to participate in the event, has been pressured to withdraw by Kalita.

The former BFI official, who also serves as the Secretary of the Assam Boxing Association, is accused of discouraging athletes from the state from taking part.



Also Read: Assam: Morigaon forest fire in Baghra Hills doused after hours of effort

"Lovlina has recorded a video in support of participation, but officials received a call stating that Kalita has instructed her not to compete. She is now reconsidering her decision out of loyalty to Assam boxing," Singh said.

Kalita, recently found guilty of financial mismanagement in an inquiry led by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain, has not responded to the allegations. His nomination for the upcoming BFI presidential elections was rejected due to the mandatory cooling-off period after serving two terms in different roles.

With the Nationals just a day away, the controversy has sparked concerns over athlete participation and the governance of boxing in Assam.