Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey makes history with unbelievable 8‑wicket haul in T20 cricket 

In a spell that will be remembered for years, Bhutan left-arm spinner Sonam Yeshey became the first bowler in cricket history to take eight wickets in a T20 match, a record spanning all men’s and women’s T20s, domestic and international. The 22-year-old achieved the feat in the third T20I against Myanmar at Gelephu, returning almost surreal figures of 8 wickets for just 7 runs in 4 overs, including a maiden at an economy of 1.75.

Bhutan set a modest target of 127 for 9, but Yeshey’s historic bowling completely dismantled the Myanmar batting line-up, as the visitors were bowled out for a mere 45 runs. The result handed Bhutan an 82-run win and an unassailable 4‑0 lead in the five-match series.

Yeshey’s performance not only broke new ground in T20 cricket but also set a new benchmark for associate nations. Before this, the record for the most wickets in a T20 innings was seven, shared by Colin Ackermann (7/18 in England’s T20 Blast) and Taskin Ahmed (7/19 in the Bangladesh Premier League).

Cricket analysts and media outlets have hailed the 8/7 spell as a “world record” and a landmark moment for Bhutan cricket, highlighting the nation’s emergence on the global T20 map. Bhutan Cricket’s official channels called it a “spell for the ages,” underscoring the rarity and magnitude of the achievement.

With this historic performance, Sonam Yeshey has firmly announced Bhutan’s presence in international cricket circles, proving that extraordinary talent can emerge from associate nations and leave a mark on the global stage.