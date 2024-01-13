In a stunning comeback to first-class cricket, veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased his bowling prowess in a Ranji Trophy match for Uttar Pradesh against Bengal. After a hiatus of six years from the format, the swing king produced a remarkable performance that left cricket enthusiasts in awe.

The match, held in Kanpur, initially saw Uttar Pradesh struggling as they were bowled out for a mere 60 runs in their first innings. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the savior for his team with an exceptional display of skill and control. The seasoned bowler claimed a sensational five-wicket haul, decimating the Bengal batting lineup and finishing with impressive figures of 8 wickets for just 41 runs in 22 overs.

Bhuvneshwar's stellar performance not only turned the tide for Uttar Pradesh but also underscored his dominance as a swing bowler. This remarkable feat marked his 13th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, keeping his team in contention despite their low first-innings total.

The 31-year-old's last appearance in a Test match for India was in January 2018, and he last played for the national team in November 2022. His standout performance in the Ranji Trophy has ignited discussions about his potential return to the national side, especially with the upcoming five-match Test series against England and the recent injury setback for young pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Known affectionately as "Bhuvi," Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh, hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has been a stalwart in Indian cricket. With a record-breaking delivery speed of 201 KMPH, he is celebrated as the fastest bowler in cricket history. The 5 feet 9 inches tall pacer has an impressive cricketing resume, boasting 21 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 87 T20Is. In first-class cricket, he has participated in 71 matches, taking 226 wickets at an average above 26, which includes an impressive tally of 13 five-wicket hauls.