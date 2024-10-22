In a major blow to India, Glasgow, the host city for the 2026 edition of Commonwealth Games, has unveiled a dramatically streamlined sports lineup, axing several high-profile disciplines. The announcement, made on Tuesday, October 22 confirmed that traditional medal-rich events for India, including hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting, will not be featured in the upcoming Games. This decision marks a substantial setback for India's medal prospects, as many of the nation’s previous Commonwealth successes have come from these now-omitted sports.

The 2026 Games will showcase a leaner competition with only 10 sports on the program, a reduction of nine disciplines compared to the 2022 edition held in Birmingham. Glasgow's decision to pare down the event stems from a strategic initiative to manage escalating costs and simplify logistics, making the event more financially viable. Along with the high-profile exclusions, table tennis, squash, and triathlon have also been cut from the Games roster.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) clarified the rationale behind the changes in a statement, saying, "The Games will include 10 sports – striking a balance between ensuring the event has a multi-sport feel and the need to manage financial and operational risk." The organization stressed that the decision aimed at maintaining the spirit of the Games while addressing budgetary concerns.

The revised list of sports retained for 2026 comprises athletics and para-athletics (track and field), swimming and para-swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para-track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para-powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para-bowls, and 3x3 basketball along with 3x3 wheelchair basketball. This lineup reflects a shift towards disciplines with broader participation across the Commonwealth, while also ensuring inclusivity for para-athletes.

Scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, the Games will return to Glasgow for the first time since 2014, utilizing four main venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (inclusive of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Unlike traditional editions that feature an Athlete’s Village, competitors and their teams will stay in hotels scattered across the city, another measure aimed at reducing costs.

The exclusion of key sports has notably dampened India's hopes for a strong medal haul. The absence of shooting is particularly significant, given that India has traditionally dominated the sport at previous Games. This exclusion follows a pattern, as shooting was also omitted from the 2022 Birmingham Games due to logistical challenges. Additionally, the absence of hockey is likely influenced by the scheduling of the 2026 Hockey World Cup, set to take place just two weeks later in Belgium and the Netherlands.