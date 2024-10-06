Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar revealed the logo and mascot 'Gudiya' for the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 at a ceremony in Bihar. The tournament is set to take place at the new Rajgir stadium from November 11-20, marking a significant moment for the state's sports scene.

Key figures from sports administration and hockey attended the event, including Ravindran Sankaran from the Bihar State Sports Authority and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey India. Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur added star power as torchbearers.

The logo blends sports with Bihar's heritage, featuring the iconic Bodhi Tree to symbolise growth and resilience. "Gudiya," the mascot inspired by the endangered house sparrow, represents the strength of women athletes while highlighting local culture and environmental concerns.

Asian Hockey Federation President Fumio Ogura praised the designs, noting their cultural significance. Ravindran Sankaran emphasised the event's importance in showcasing Bihar's growing sports infrastructure and talent.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh both expressed pride in the logo and mascot, viewing them as symbols of Bihar's heritage and commitment to sports development.