Bihar rewrite Vijay Hazare history with record 574/6, beat Arunachal by 397 Runs

Bihar couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, delivering a historic batting performance on the opening day and rewriting the record books with a staggering 574 for 6 against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, the highest team total ever seen in the tournament.

The unforgettable innings was led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who etched his name into history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s List A cricket. At just 14 years and 272 days, the teenage prodigy slammed a sensational 190 off 84 balls in only his seventh List A appearance, achieving the feat in the tournament opener and highlighting his rapid rise in domestic cricket. Suryavanshi had made his List A debut against Madhya Pradesh in December 2024.

Batting with confidence well beyond his years, Suryavanshi set the tone early, taking the attack to the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers with fearless Strokeplay. His innings sparked a relentless run-fest, as Bihar’s batters built on the momentum and turned the match into a one-sided affair.

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani then took control, producing a breathtaking innings of 128 not out of 40 balls, smashing one of the fastest centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy history in just 32 balls. Gani joined forces with Suryavanshi to launch a sustained onslaught that left the opposition bowlers with little room to breathe. Boundaries flowed freely as Bihar raced past every major scoring milestone.

Together, Suryavanshi and Gani drove Bihar to an extraordinary 574 for 6, a total that not only put the result beyond doubt but also surpassed Tamil Nadu’s long-standing Vijay Hazare Trophy record of 506 for 2, setting a new benchmark for the competition.

Faced with an almost impossible chase, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 177, unable to cope with the sheer scale of the target. Bihar wrapped up a commanding 397-run victory, sealing one of the most dominant wins in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

The record-breaking performance marked a statement start for Bihar, as the side asserted its authority early in the season and announced itself as a serious force in the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.