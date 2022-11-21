Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Taranga Gogoi on November 21 was elected as president of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

''He Taranga Gogoi has been elected as a president of Assam Cricket association,'' a source aware of the development said told India Today NE.

Earlier Gogoi had submitted his nomination for the post of President of the Assam Cricket Association.

Gogoi was born in Naharkatia and he is a self-employed businessman as well as a sports enthusiast who enjoys playing football, cricket, and badminton.

He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Delhi University.

Previously, Gogoi had also served as a secretary to the Executive committee of the BJP party in Assam.