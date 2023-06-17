Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on June 17 accused the Centre of protecting Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia.

''The Centre is busy in shielding Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh and the same can be seen in the charge sheet filed against him. When the government has made up its mind about saving someone, it has many ways to do the same,'' he said while speaking to reporters.

He further said that the wrestlers have been protesting for long and when a protest goes on for so long, it loses its steam, adding, ''Eventually the players make compromises which is what happened in this case''.

He also said that the Khap panchayats will support whatever decision is taken by the wrestlers and the committee which carried out prolonged agitation.

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