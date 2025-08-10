Bodoland FC knock Punjab FC out of Durand Cup with rain-soaked victory

Bodoland FC scripted a memorable win on home turf, defeating Indian Super League outfit Punjab FC 1–0 in a Group D clash of the 134th Durand Cup, ending Punjab’s campaign and securing the top spot for themselves.

Playing at the SAI Stadium under steady rain, Bodoland’s breakthrough came in the second half when Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon rose above the Punjab defence to head in a precise corner from Gwgwmsar Gayary. The goal sent the home crowd into raptures.

Punjab FC had started the match strongly, pushing forward through Nikhil Prabhu and Princeton Rebello in midfield and working the flanks with Vishal and Suhail. But Bodoland’s backline, marshalled by Mosang and Dinesh Basumatary, held firm, cutting out crosses and blocking shots to keep the visitors scoreless.

After taking the lead, Bodoland showed composure in defence despite Punjab’s late surge for an equaliser. The hosts not only maintained their advantage but also secured their second win in as many matches—marking their best-ever run in the competition.

The result leaves Bodoland FC with six points from two games and a clear path to the knockout stage, while Punjab FC bow out with four points from three matches.