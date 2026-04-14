Bodybuilding legend Arambam Boby Singh to headline state championship in Itanagar

India’s legendary bodybuilding icon Arambam Boby Singh, popularly known as the “Golden Boy of India,” is set to arrive in Itanagar to grace the 10th Edition State Level Bodybuilding Championship 2026 scheduled for May 9.

An 8-time Mr. World Champion, 5-time Mr. Asia titleholder, 3-time Mr. South Asia champion, and 12-time Mr. India, Boby Singh’s presence is expected to significantly boost the morale of athletes and elevate the profile of bodybuilding in Arunachal Pradesh.

The championship, to be held at D.K Convention Hall, promises to be a major sporting spectacle, showcasing strength, discipline, and elite-level physique competition. Athletes from across the state will compete under one roof in what is being billed as one of the biggest bodybuilding events in the region.

With a substantial prize pool of ₹10.10 lakh, the event offers lucrative rewards across categories. The coveted “Champion of Champions” title carries a top prize of ₹2 lakh, while the runner-up and third-place winners will receive ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 respectively.

The Men’s Bodybuilding division will feature six weight categories ranging from 55 kg to 85 kg, with winners in each category set to receive ₹30,000, followed by ₹20,000 for second place and ₹10,000 for third. Special categories including Women’s Physique, Men’s Physique, and Masters divisions will collectively contribute ₹3 lakh to the total prize purse.

The championship build-up began with a press briefing held at the Arunachal Press Club on March 18, where organisers outlined the scale and significance of the event. Senior members from the Indian Body Builders Federation and the Northeast Body Builders Federation are also expected to attend.

With top athletes, significant prize money, and the presence of a global icon like Boby Singh, the event is poised to become a landmark moment for the bodybuilding community in the Northeast.