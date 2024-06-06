The men's doubles team of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden faced a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-finals of the French Open 2024 on Thursday. The Indo-Australian duo lost to Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with scores of 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

The match began with Bopanna and Ebden struggling to find their footing, resulting in a 7-5 loss in the first set. They managed a strong comeback in the second set, dominating with a 2-6 victory. However, they couldn't sustain their momentum, eventually succumbing to a decisive 6-2 defeat in the final set.

This loss is particularly stinging given their previous triumph over Bolelli and Vavassori. In January's Australian Open final, Bopanna and Ebden defeated the same Italian pair in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5, securing Bopanna's second career Grand Slam title and his first in men's doubles. His earlier Grand Slam success came in mixed doubles at the 2017 French Open alongside Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada.

Despite their current setback, Bopanna and Ebden's journey through the French Open has showcased their resilience and skill, leaving fans hopeful for future successes on the court.

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