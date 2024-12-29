Team India might have a chance at emerging victorious after Jasprit Bumrah left Australia reeling at 135 for 6 at tea, on the fourth day of the fourth Test in Melbourne on December 29.

Australia are currently leading by 240 runs and the Indian bowling unit led by Bumrah hasn’t let them run away despite a 105-run first innings lead after India finished their first essay on 369.

Bumrah (4/30 in 14 overs), who completed 200 Test wickets at an incredible average of 19.56, was unplayable in the second innings.

With immaculate length, awkward bounce and late movement, he had the Australian line-up in complete tangle.

Marnus Labuschagne (65 batting, 118 balls) fought doggedly but could have been dismissed if Yashasvi Jaiswal held onto a regulation catch in third slip off Akash Deep.

For the first time since the Perth Test, Bumrah had meaningful support from the other end as Australia lost three wickets in a space of 10 deliveries.

The pacer’s effort helped India regain a good bit of control despite conceding a 105-run first innings lead even after Nitish Reddy’s brilliant 114.

It all started in the first session when Bumrah’s perfect nip-backer sent debutant Sam Konstas (8) packing before the much-maligned Siraj jettisoned Usman Khawaja with a peach.

The Indian bowlers came out with renewed vigour in the second innings and the decision to give the new ball to Akash was a prudent one.

Siraj bowled four deliveries which were angling out with speeds varying between 139 to 142 clicks, all pitched on the six to eight metre length.