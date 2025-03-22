George Foreman, one of boxing's most legendary and influential figures, passed away on Friday, March 21, at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news through his official social media accounts, as reported by ESPN.

Tributes poured in from across the boxing world, with fellow heavyweight great Mike Tyson expressing his condolences on social media. "Condolences to George Foreman's family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten," Tyson wrote on X.

Foreman, a two-time heavyweight world champion, first gained recognition by winning a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics. He later cemented his place in boxing history with his dominance in the heavyweight division, earning induction into the Hall of Fame.

One of his most iconic moments came in 1974 when he faced Muhammad Ali in the historic "Rumble in the Jungle" in Zaire. Despite entering the bout as the favorite, Foreman suffered a shocking eighth-round knockout, a fight that remains one of the most famous in boxing history and was later immortalized in the Oscar-winning documentary When We Were Kings.

Despite the setback, Foreman continued his career, securing remarkable victories, including a fifth-round TKO against Joe Frazier—whom he had previously defeated in two rounds to claim his first heavyweight title—and a thrilling knockout against Ron Lyle.

In a surprising turn, Foreman retired from boxing at the age of 28, choosing to become an ordained minister in his home state of Texas. However, he would later make an astonishing comeback to reclaim the heavyweight title at the age of 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history.