The first global symbol of soccer, Pelé, a Brazilian legend who won three World Cups, has passed away at age 82.

“Everything that we are is thanks to you,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in a post on Instagram, under an image of family members holding Pele’s hands. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Late in the month of November of this year, Pelé was hospitalized in So Paulo with complications related to colon cancer and a respiratory infection.

His health had gotten worse as his cancer got worse, according to the hospital reports released on the previous week.

According to a statement from Albert Einstein Hospital, he passed away on 29 December as a result of multiple organ failures due to the progression of colon cancer.

Pele played in four World Cups and is the only player in history to win three, but his legacy stretched far beyond his trophy haul and remarkable goal-scoring record.

“I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint,” Pelé famously said.

Many people have paid tribute to the legendary soccer player.

Brazilian footballer Neymar said Pelé “changed everything.” In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people, and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King!”

Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo sent his condolences to Brazil in a post on Instagram, saying “a mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently engulfs the entire football world.”

Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain said of Pelé’s death: “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.”

At the dawn of 2 December, Pele’s body will be moved from the Albert Einstein Hospital to the stadium. The soccer legend’s coffin will be placed in the center of the pitch.

Following that, a funeral procession will transport Pelé's coffin through the streets of Santos, including the street where Pelé's 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, lives.

The funeral procession will continue to the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery in Santos, where a private service will be held just for family members.

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