K-pop idol Jin, a member of the global phenomenon BTS, took centre stage in Paris as he carried the Olympic torch for the upcoming 2024 Summer Games. The momentous occasion drew thousands of adoring fans to the heart of the French capital.

At approximately 12 am IST, Jin emerged from the Louvre Museum to lead his section of the relay. The streets erupted with cheers as BTS's passionate fanbase, known as ARMY, gathered en masse to support their beloved idol.

Fans waved handmade signs in Korean, expressing their love and encouragement for Jin, whose birth name is Kim Seok-jin. The atmosphere was electric as Jin, sporting a shy smile, acknowledged the outpouring of affection from his supporters.

Escorted by police, Jin ran a 200-metre stretch along Rue de Rivoli, proudly bearing the Olympic flame. The event, coinciding with France's Bastille Day celebrations, added an extra layer of significance to the occasion.

Following his run, Jin expressed his gratitude: "I feel extremely honoured to have been able to participate in today's torch relay. I sincerely thank ARMY and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch."

This appearance marks Jin's first major public event since completing his mandatory military service, a significant milestone for both the artiste and BTS fans worldwide. As the first member of the group to fulfil this duty, Jin's participation in the Olympic torch relay symbolises a new chapter in his career and a proud moment for South Korea on the international stage.

The Olympic flame's journey through Paris continues until Monday before touring other parts of France. It will return to the capital for the grand opening ceremony on July 26, with Jin's contribution now etched into the event's rich history.