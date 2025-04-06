Mumbai Indians (MI) is all set to up their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah rejoining the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Mumbai, on April 6.

It remains to be ascertained if the Indian bowling spearhead has got the NCA fitness clearance to bowl in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians announced the development on social media on Sunday saying, “Once a cub now a lion, the lion is back to be the king of the jungle again.”

Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January when he suffered a back-related trouble during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

He was eventually ruled out of the limited-overs home series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

The star fast bowler has not featured in any game since the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was forced to leave the match midway due to a back injury. He missed the white ball series against England after that as well as the Champions Trophy 2025.