Jasprit Bumrah has been named the Leading Men’s Cricketer in the World by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack for 2024, marking a historic milestone in his career. The Indian fast bowler became the first in Test history to reach 200 wickets at an average below 20, finishing the year with 86 wickets across formats at a staggering average of 13.

Bumrah's standout performance came during India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia, where he claimed 32 wickets at 13.06. He also played a decisive role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean, spearheading the bowling attack to secure the title in June.

Despite missing the Champions Trophy due to a recurring back injury—his second major layoff following surgery in March 2023—Bumrah returned to competitive cricket during the current IPL season.

Smriti Mandhana joined Bumrah in making it a double for India, being named Wisden's Leading Women’s Cricketer in the World. The opener scored a record 1,659 runs across formats in 2024, the most by any woman in a single calendar year of international cricket. Her run tally included four ODI hundreds and a 149-run Test century against South Africa in a commanding ten-wicket win.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran was recognised as the Leading T20 Cricketer in the World. The left-hander scored 464 runs in 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 142.33, and has been a standout performer in the ongoing IPL, currently sitting as the second-highest run scorer with 368 runs at an average above 50.