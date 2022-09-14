The Central Government on Wednesday accepted the signing of assurances ahead the Under-17 FIFA Women's World Cup which will be held in India from October 11 to October 30.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the Union Cabinet gave its assent to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which had been temporarily suspended by FIFA due to "third party involvement" last month.

This year, from October 11 to October 17, India will host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai, Goa, and Bhubaneswar.

The Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated that Rs 60 crore rupees would be invested to organise the tournament, which will feature 16 teams, including India.

''The budgetary allocation for the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations would cover a contribution of Rs 10 crore to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for field of play maintenance, stadium power, energy, and cabling, as well as stadia and training site branding (NSFs),'' Thakur added.

He further added that more children would be inspired to participate in sports as a result of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, which would also aid in the growth of football in India.

''The event will not only encourage Indian girls to play football as their sport of choice, but it also has the potential to leave a lasting legacy that will encourage girls and women in the nation to participate in sports in general,'' he said.

The previous edition of the event was held in Uruguay in 2018 where Spain had emerged as the champion. In 2017, India successfully hosted the FIFA Under-17 Men's World Cup India-2017 at six different venues.