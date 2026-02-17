Canada's Yuvraj Samra becomes youngest at 19 to hit T20 World Cup hundred

Canada’s Indian-origin batter Yuvraj Samra etched his name into the record books on February 17, becoming the youngest player to score a century in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 19-year-old produced a career-best 110 off 65 deliveries against New Zealand in a Group D fixture, anchoring Canada to 173 against higher-ranked opposition. His innings featured 11 fours and six sixes and marked only his 19th T20 International appearance since his debut in March last year.

Samra’s hundred is the highest individual score by a batter from an Associate nation in the tournament’s history. He was dismissed in the final over while attempting another boundary off Jacob Duffy, having laid the foundation of Canada’s competitive total.

Named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh by his father Baljit Samra, the teenager has quickly emerged as one of Canada’s brightest prospects on the global stage.

The previous record for the youngest T20 World Cup centurion was held by Ahmed Shehzad, who reached the milestone at the age of 22 during the 2014 edition.