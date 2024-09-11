Indian captain Rohit Sharma again secured a spot in the top 5 rankings for men's batting for the first time since September 2021, becoming the highest-ranked Indian batter in the list updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on September 11.

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal also gained places in the latest rankings, moving to No 6 and No 7, respectively.

The trio of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, will look to improve their ratings further when they take the field in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19.

Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal were in brilliant form in India's victory over England earlier this year which saw Jaiswal scoring 712 runs in a record-breaking series, hitting two hundreds and three fifties.

Rohit had also hit two hundreds and finished with 400 runs as the two batters at the top of the order did the bulk of the scoring in Virat Kohli's absence.

The latest ICC Test rankings witnessed a drastic rise for Sri Lankan batters, who shone in the recently concluded three-Test series in England. Sri Lanka ended a 10-year wait for a Test match win in the Old Blighty, stunning Ollie Pope-led England in the third and final Test at the Oval in London on Monday, September 9.

Meanwhile, Joe Root continued to lead the Test batting rankings, but the former England captain lost crucial rating points after twin failures in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Babar Azam continued to remain out of the top 10 with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan retaining his status as the highest-ranked batter from the country at the ninth spot.