Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer and SunRisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins were spotted enjoying a casual day out at a Chennai beach. The cricketing duo's camaraderie and playful antics, including posing with the prestigious IPL trophy, have gone viral, adding to the fervor surrounding the upcoming clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The official IPL Instagram handle shared a video on May 26, capturing the captains' beach escapade. The clip opens with Iyer and Cummins hopping into an auto-rickshaw, with Iyer appearing at ease in the local transport while Cummins humorously remarks on Chennai's notorious humidity. The light-hearted journey culminates with the pair striking a pose with the IPL trophy against the scenic beach backdrop.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views, amassing a flood of likes and comments from enthusiastic fans. The public's reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their excitement for the final showdown.

One fan confidently predicted, "Mark my words SRH will win the match," while another remarked, "This is amazing to see before what promises to be an exciting final." The relatable banter between the captains prompted another user to comment, "It seemed like me and my friend talking after a cricket match." Observing the duo's demeanor, a fan noted, "I just saw more confidence in Shreyas than Cummins," and another warned, "SRH is not an easy team to beat, mind it."

Historically, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had the upper hand over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), winning 18 out of their 27 encounters. KKR's dominance continued with their recent victory in Qualifier 1, further intensifying the rivalry. Although this is the first IPL final featuring both teams, their playoff history is evenly matched with each team securing two wins in their four previous knockout clashes.