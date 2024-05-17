In a bid to deter amorous activities among athletes, the Paris Olympics organizing committee has introduced an unconventional measure: "anti-sex" beds crafted from ultra-light cardboard frames in the accommodations provided for competitors within the Olympic village.

The move echoes a similar strategy employed during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. These minimalist beds, designed by Airweave, are constructed to collapse under excessive weight, thereby discouraging more than one occupant and ostensibly thwarting romantic encounters.

The compact design of the beds, along with their single frames, has earned them the moniker of "anti-sex" beds.Beyond functionality, the beds boast eco-friendly credentials, with both the mattresses and frames entirely recyclable, aligning with sustainability efforts increasingly prioritized in major global events.Paris, set to host the 2024 Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, anticipates welcoming over 10,000 athletes to the French capital during the prestigious event.

The introduction of these unconventional sleeping arrangements underscores a longstanding issue surrounding Olympic villages. Over the years, reports of athletes engaging in sexual activities within these communal spaces have surfaced, capturing media attention and prompting discussions about appropriate behavior.

Among the anecdotes shared, a two-time gold medalist from the United States disclosed to The Mirror instances of open displays of intimacy between athletes during past Olympic Games. Such revelations underscore the challenges organizers face in maintaining decorum and privacy within the confines of the Olympic village.