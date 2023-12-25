The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been directed by the Sports Ministry to establish a temporary panel to oversee the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

This comes after the suspension of the WFI's newly elected management due to a disagreement with wrestlers.

The temporary committee is expected to manage all WFI affairs, including athlete selection. The Sports Ministry, in a letter to the IOA chief, expressed serious concerns about the governance and integrity of the WFI under its former office bearers.

It called for immediate and stringent measures to uphold good governance in sports organisations. The letter also hinted at a possible re-election in the WFI, as the current administration led by newly elected chief Sanjay Singh has been suspended.

The IOA's temporary panel will handle the WFI's daily operations, including entries for international events and organisation of sporting events.

Also read : Union Sports Ministry suspends newly elected WFI body