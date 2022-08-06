Assam’s star sprinter Hima Das narrowly missed out on qualifying for the finals of the women's 200m sprint at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Hima could not improve upon her timing of 23.42 seconds she displayed in the heats as the top spot went to Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica. Hima missed out on the final berth by the barest of margins - 0-01s.

Hima is a former junior world champion and also bagged the silver medal in the women’s 400m race at the 2018 Asian Games.

One of the biggest setbacks in her career happened in 2021, when she could not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury. She even suffered a near-death experience during the pandemic. However, the events did not deter her from making a strong comeback.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth countries that took place in Birmingham.