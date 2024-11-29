As uncertainty persists over the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board will hold an important virtual meeting on November 29.

The meeting will decide the future of the championship and explore potential solutions to resolve the crisis surrounding the tournament’s schedule and venue.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka’s A team which was touring Pakistan, was forced to cut short its series due to violent political protests in Islamabad. These protests, sparked by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party, raised serious concerns about security in the country, making it clear that Pakistan’s ability to host international cricket might be at risk.

Following the escalating tension, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to postpone two 50-over matches scheduled between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens, marking an early indication of the mounting pressure on Pakistan’s cricket administration.

According to India Today, the ICC is considering three key scenarios. One option is to host India's matches in another country, possibly the UAE, while the remaining games would take place in Pakistan. Another possibility is to hold India's final match in Pakistan, should India reach the final. The third option involves relocating the Champions Trophy to a different country entirely if a consensus cannot be reached.