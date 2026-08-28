Chelsea open to Enzo Fernandez sale as Manchester City maintain interest
Chelsea are willing to consider selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City if their valuation is met before the window shuts. His omission against Luton and Chelsea's search for midfield options have intensified focus on his future.
- No formal talks have yet taken place between Chelsea and City
- Fernandez missed the Luton cup win, fuelling fresh transfer speculation
- Xabi Alonso said the midfielder stayed professional and trained well
Chelsea are reportedly prepared to consider selling midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City if the Premier League champions meet their valuation and the London club can strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.
No formal club-to-club negotiations have taken place between Chelsea and City, according to the report. However, Fernandez's omission from Chelsea's Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town on Thursday has added to speculation surrounding his future.
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said after the match that Fernandez remained a "good professional" and had been training well. He added that a decision on whether the midfielder would feature against Brighton on Sunday would be taken later.
Manchester City continue to hold an interest in the Argentina international despite missing Chelsea's August 14 deadline for a bid. Chelsea had previously reached an understanding with Fernandez's representatives that the midfielder could leave for £120 million if the offer arrived by that date, but no bid was made within the agreed timeframe.
Fernandez joined Chelsea in 2023 and has since made more than 100 appearances for the club. He enjoyed an influential Premier League campaign last season, creating 68 chances — the third-highest tally in the competition — while contributing to 14 goals, the sixth-highest combined total among players.
Chelsea are understood to be exploring midfield reinforcements should Fernandez leave. Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are among the players being considered, although both clubs are reluctant to sell. Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Roma midfielder Manu Kone.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today